



Brazil and indeed the world awoke stunned today with news of the death of football legend Pelé.

In honour of their national hero, his home nation of Brazil begins three days of national mourning today for the man many have called the greatest player of all time.

During his international career, Pelé won three FIFA World Cups, in 1958, again in 1962 and lastly in 1970. He remains the only player ever to have accomplished that feat. He was nicknamed _O Rei, _The King, after his emergence at the 1958 tournament where he scored six goals in four matches, including a hat trick.

Sportswriters at the time hailed him as "the first black global sporting superstar". In Brazil, he was hailed as a national hero for his accomplishments in football and for his outspoken support of policies that improve the social conditions of the poor.

Pele died on Thursday at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo after a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

This is the man that changed football from being an ordinary game of kick and run, to a beautiful game. He added the word 'beautiful' and changed everything. Marks Maponyane, retired South African footballer

Other key issues on the Midday Report:

Memorial held for Boksburg tanker explosion victims. Death toll rises to 34.

Police and emergency services are on high alert in the lead-up to New Year's Eve.

Sparked by the Free State racial attack, South African Comedian Tats Nkonzo created a song highlighting the importance of naming racial perpetrators.

Durban Kwaito/ Gqom Star Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumolo is being laid to rest today

Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge's New Year's Eve party is deemed one of the most expensive parties in SA

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Memorials pour in for football legend Pelé.