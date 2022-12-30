5000 cases of drink-spiking reported in 2022 - NPCC
John Maytham interviews senior BBC broadcast journalist John Adderley.
Nearly 5000 spiking incidents have been reported to UK police in 2022.
Data released by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) reveals that among the 800 tests carried out so far, the most common drugs detected were cocaine, ketamine and MDMA.
Police have urged people who believe they have been spiked to report the incident as quickly as possible.
So the tests can be carried out rapidly because drugs pass through the system so quickly so often there’s always very limited evidence.John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - The BBC
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 5000 cases of drink-spiking reported in 2022 - NPCC
More from World
After 100 days, Iran’s women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing down
The protests for women and their rights in Iran have not slowed down despite the decrease in media coverage.Read More
2022 was the hottest year on record in the UK
The year has been the hottest one in Britain since records began in 1884.Read More
US to implement mandatory Covid tests for Chinese tourists
As of January 2023, the US will start requiring a negative Covid-19 test for Chinese travellers entering the country.Read More
Pope Francis asks for special prayers for former Pope Benedict’s ill-health
The Vatican has asked pilgrims to pray for the former Bishop of Rome, Benedict XVI.Read More
Zambia abolishes the death penalty
The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president.Read More
America's deadly blizzard of the century: 'Its grim stuff'
The United States is suffering through epic, deadly blizzards.Read More
100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years
The United States of America is set for a record-cold Christmas.Read More
8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack'
Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada.Read More
USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security'
Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs.Read More