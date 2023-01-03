'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23





Clarence Ford interviews David Scott, AKA legendary Mzansi musician, The Kiffness.

Listen to the interview below.

Scott talks about:

1) Scott's new season in life — being a father, living in Plett, and working on his dad bod.

2) Scott's music direction for 2023: will his infamous political parodies continue?

I started doing parodies about the Coronavirus and that kind of took off. The parodies slowly kind of evolved into satire. So it kinda just went in that direction. I kinda became like a political target. I was making headlines for the wrong reasons… people were painting me in this bad light. I caught quite a lot of heat. And I mean, I could take it… I think now that I'm a father I've kind of relaxed a little bit, so I'm kind of going back into music that makes people happy. That’s kind of the direction I'm going in these days. David Scott, 'The Kiffness', SA musician

Also, Scott said his song "Aurora" sounds different to music from The Kiffness because he was in a different place (literally) — writing it in a cabin in Norway while on a three-month European tour with his wife.

Give it a listen below and see for yourself.

RELATED: WATCH: THE KIFFNESS' CELE 'SHUT UP' SONG GOES VIRAL

THE KIFFNESS TACKLES SCHOOL MONDELINGE WITH NEW SINGLE

THE KIFFNESS: 6 ESSENTIAL SONGS

3) Scott making Mzansi proud with a feature on the US late-night talk show, "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon"

4) Being an "absurdist"

It’s better to ask for forgiveness than it is to ask for permission. David Scott, 'The Kiffness', SA musician

Scott is comfortable enough to continue reflecting on his "white privilege".

He also mentions that he considers his "absurd existence as a white South African" through most of his work.

5) His plans for 2023

Scott is excited about his latest work called, "Beautiful Day" (originally by Jermaine Edwards) — a collab with Rushawn, a little boy from Jamaica.

Give it a listen below.

RELATED: GOODLUCK RELEASES NEW SONG, 'I FEEL ALIVE' AND A 3-DAY NYE FESTIVAL IN PLETT

We look forward to your 2023 shenanigans, Scott, and wish you all the best!

For more Kiffness absurdity, scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on KFM : 'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23