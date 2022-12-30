Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023

30 December 2022 12:18 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Medupi
Power
kusile

Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality.

Thulas Simelane interviews scientist and energy and resilience expert David Lipschitz.

Eskom’s energy-generating capacity stands at just above 50% instead of 90%, says Lipschitz.

Two of Eskom's newer power stations are defunct and unable to keep up with the demand for electricity.

Eskom simply does not know how to build power stations, he says.

The grid faces a 47-gigawatt deficit, a fact that was predicted as far back as 1998.

The government does not incentivise renewable energy sources which are compatible with South Africa’s energy grid.

Do the laws and the tariffs exist? Yes. Have they been implemented? No.

David Lipschitz, Energy and resilience expert

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




