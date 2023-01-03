Streaming issues? Report here
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery

3 January 2023 9:39 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Formula One
Michael Schumacher
Happy birthday

Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago.

On this day, 54 years ago, German former race car driver Michael Schumacher was born.

Schumacher has had a wildly successful Formula One career, competing for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

Formula One great Michael Schumacher. Picture: @LewisHamilton/Twitter
Formula One great Michael Schumacher. Picture: @LewisHamilton/Twitter

At the time of his retirement in 2012, Schumacher held a record 91 wins, 68 pole positions, 77 fastest laps and 155 podium finishes, which has since been broken by Lewis Hamilton.

In an interview for the Netflix show Schumacher, Schumacher's wife, Corinna, said, "I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different but he's here."

Almost a decade after the incident, there has been no word about his current condition, but fans across the world have shared their love and support for Schumacher wishing him well wishes and a speedy recovery.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery




Tags:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
