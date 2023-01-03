Do NOT pay your etolls! - Outa (on Govt missing deadline to shut them down)





John Maytham interviews Wayne Duvenage, Chief Executive Officer at OUTA.

Government has missed its deadline of 31 December to shut down e-tolls

Duvenhage urges motorists not to pay e-toll fees

FILE: An e-tolls gantry on the highway in Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

In the medium-term budget policy statement a few months ago, it was announced that the e-toll gantries would be shut down by 31 December.

However, according to Duvenhage, the billing system is still active and the roads have yet to be declared as untolled through a formal process.

It is no surprise they have missed the deadline... Wayne Duvenhage, CEO at OUTA

Premier Panyazi Lesufi says the government has yet to finalise the memorandum of understanding between the national and provincial governments which has delayed the process.

Why they cannot get into gear, do the work that has to be done and move forward, we do not understand. Wayne Duvenhage, CEO at OUTA

Duvenhage added that motorists should not pay e-tolls and there are absolutely no consequences to not paying.

A few people are paying, he says, but if everybody stops, the system will grind to a halt and it will force the government to finalise the deactivation.

