Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: One year on, Parliament buildings remain unrepaired All the news you need to know. 3 January 2023 12:19 PM
[WATCH] Coconut Kelz is NOT happy with every DJ in every club playing Amapiano Lesego Tlhapi is NOT happy with Amapiano being played in every club she goes to. 3 January 2023 10:27 AM
'You can raise minimum wage but employers must be able to pay it' The government has proposed a new increased minimum wage, potentially a double-edged sword. 3 January 2023 9:28 AM
View all Local
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC. 3 January 2023 7:46 AM
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
View all Politics
'You can raise minimum wage but employers must be able to pay it' The government has proposed a new increased minimum wage, potentially a double-edged sword. 3 January 2023 9:28 AM
Do NOT pay your etolls! - Outa (on Govt missing deadline to shut them down) E-toll gantries were supposed to be shut down on 31 December, but they are still in operation. 3 January 2023 6:12 AM
Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023 Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality. 30 December 2022 12:18 PM
View all Business
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
[WATCH] Good Samaritan gives somewhat cynical homeless man R1600 With a random act of kindness and a homeless man's critique of SA motorists — maybe, this video will harness some kindness in us. 30 December 2022 11:47 AM
'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs As the world grapples with a post-Covid-19 reality, long-covid remains a difficult reminder of the past three challenging years. 30 December 2022 11:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies. 30 December 2022 7:59 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23 David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023. 3 January 2023 5:40 AM
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy. 23 December 2022 10:34 AM
'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy. 21 December 2022 5:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults. 3 January 2023 11:24 AM
China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA) NASA's administrator Bill Nelson says that the USA needs to monitor China as it is closing ranks to take the moon. 3 January 2023 10:56 AM
5000 cases of drink-spiking reported in 2022 - NPCC Britain's police warn women to guard against drink spiking following nearly 5000 cases reported during the year. 30 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all World
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt International oil company Shell will pay €15 million (R272 million) to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta. 29 December 2022 5:17 AM
Zambia abolishes the death penalty The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president. 28 December 2022 11:21 AM
View all Africa
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC. 3 January 2023 7:46 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst

3 January 2023 7:46 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
Carl Niehaus
Bongani Bingwa
Thapelo Tsilapedi

Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr Thapelo Tsilapedi, an analyst from the Rhodes University School of Politics.

  • Niehaus is launching a political movement following his expulsion from the ANC

  • Tsilapedi says the movement would need credible leaders

Suspended Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veteran’s Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus. Picture: @niehaus_carl/Twitter.
Suspended Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veteran’s Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus. Picture: @niehaus_carl/Twitter.

Niehaus was officially expelled from the ANC due to misconduct after 43 years as a member.

Now he is launching a new movement, arguing that the ANC no longer represents the interests of the people or their ideals.

Some of his goals with this movement are the expropriation of land without compensation, the nationalisation of the reserve bank and the creation of a state bank.

According to Tsilapedi, these ideas and this mandate are not new but there is an issue of credibility, and it would be important to see who joins this movement if it is to move forward.

We would have to see the finer detail as we move forward and whether there are credible leaders that are able to sustain this mandate.

Thapelo Tsilapedi, analyst from the Rhodes University School of Politics

The movement is unlikely to threaten the ANC or cause many members to leave the ruling party, says Tsilapedi.

I cannot imagine it would be a big problem with the splinter of Carl Niehaus.

Thapelo Tsilapedi, analyst from the Rhodes University School of Politics

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




3 January 2023 7:46 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
Carl Niehaus
Bongani Bingwa
Thapelo Tsilapedi

More from Local

FILE: Flames arise from the National Assembly, the main chamber of the South African Parliament buildings, after a fire that broke out the day before restarted, in Cape Town, on 3 January 2022. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP

The Midday Report Express: One year on, Parliament buildings remain unrepaired

3 January 2023 12:19 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

[WATCH] Coconut Kelz is NOT happy with every DJ in every club playing Amapiano

3 January 2023 10:27 AM

Lesego Tlhapi is NOT happy with Amapiano being played in every club she goes to.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

'You can raise minimum wage but employers must be able to pay it'

3 January 2023 9:28 AM

The government has proposed a new increased minimum wage, potentially a double-edged sword.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An e-tolls gantry on the highway in Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Do NOT pay your etolls! - Outa (on Govt missing deadline to shut them down)

3 January 2023 6:12 AM

E-toll gantries were supposed to be shut down on 31 December, but they are still in operation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023

30 December 2022 12:18 PM

Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs

30 December 2022 11:26 AM

As the world grapples with a post-Covid-19 reality, long-covid remains a difficult reminder of the past three challenging years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January

30 December 2022 8:43 AM

Is it time for an upgrade? So many people simply can't afford to buy a new phone, says tech journalist Toby Shapshak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Botswana President Ian Khama during a press conference in Johannesburg on 12 December 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama

30 December 2022 6:13 AM

Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free State police are investigating a case of attempted murder against three white men following an alleged incident of racism at the Maselspoort Resort.

The Midday Report Express: Free State racial assault accused released

29 December 2022 1:01 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

Loadshedding in 2023 willl be AT LEAST be as bad as it was in 2022 - expert

29 December 2022 8:02 AM

"I have no doubt that load shedding this coming year is going to be as bad as this year," warns energy expert Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities

29 December 2022 6:14 AM

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum demanding some government departments in the province provide goods and services for the party’s upcoming 111th birthday celebration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert

27 December 2022 9:17 AM

A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023

23 December 2022 4:58 PM

While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction

23 December 2022 2:12 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma, ANC Elective Conference 2022, Nasrec

The Midday Report Express: NPA says Zuma can't sue Ramaphosa

22 December 2022 12:20 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. © viktoriia88/123rf.com

USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security'

22 December 2022 11:18 AM

Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Re-elected African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost

22 December 2022 9:17 AM

African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

ANC is no longer even remotely representative of SA demographics - analyst

22 December 2022 8:45 AM

"When people look at leadership, they want to see that they are being represented and at the moment the ANC is falling short."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during a walkabout on 20 December 2022 at the party's elective conference held at Nasrec, Soweto. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on

22 December 2022 4:13 AM

Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ghana magnified @ boldg/123rf.com

Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction)

21 December 2022 6:49 PM

Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it goes about restructuring its external debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert

27 December 2022 9:17 AM

A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Re-elected African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost

22 December 2022 9:17 AM

African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during a walkabout on 20 December 2022 at the party's elective conference held at Nasrec, Soweto. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on

22 December 2022 4:13 AM

Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the party's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 16 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns

21 December 2022 11:08 AM

Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Ultra Pet "My Best Friend" commercial on YouTube

My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral

20 December 2022 8:39 PM

Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst

20 December 2022 7:15 AM

Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'

19 December 2022 7:33 AM

Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gwede Mantashe and Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland

19 December 2022 6:45 AM

The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'

15 December 2022 5:55 PM

Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter during a meeting with Parliament’s public enterprises and mineral resources and energy portfolio committees on 2 November 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom

15 December 2022 7:07 AM

Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst

Local Politics Opinion

Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery

Lifestyle Sport

[WATCH] Coconut Kelz is NOT happy with every DJ in every club playing Amapiano

Local

EWN Highlights

Hawks make multi-million rand abalone bust in Killarney Gardens

3 January 2023 8:22 PM

Dpt of Infrastructure Development incapable of fixing Tambo Memorial: Denosa

3 January 2023 7:18 PM

Allow university students with oustanding debt to register: NPO to Nzimande

3 January 2023 7:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA