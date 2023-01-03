Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst
Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr Thapelo Tsilapedi, an analyst from the Rhodes University School of Politics.
-
Niehaus is launching a political movement following his expulsion from the ANC
-
Tsilapedi says the movement would need credible leaders
Niehaus was officially expelled from the ANC due to misconduct after 43 years as a member.
Now he is launching a new movement, arguing that the ANC no longer represents the interests of the people or their ideals.
Some of his goals with this movement are the expropriation of land without compensation, the nationalisation of the reserve bank and the creation of a state bank.
According to Tsilapedi, these ideas and this mandate are not new but there is an issue of credibility, and it would be important to see who joins this movement if it is to move forward.
We would have to see the finer detail as we move forward and whether there are credible leaders that are able to sustain this mandate.Thapelo Tsilapedi, analyst from the Rhodes University School of Politics
The movement is unlikely to threaten the ANC or cause many members to leave the ruling party, says Tsilapedi.
I cannot imagine it would be a big problem with the splinter of Carl Niehaus.Thapelo Tsilapedi, analyst from the Rhodes University School of Politics
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
