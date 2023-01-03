[WATCH] Coconut Kelz is NOT happy with every DJ in every club playing Amapiano
Khotso Rams shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What is your opinion on the current state of Amapiano in South Africa?
Coconut Kelz says she went to three different clubs last festive season and all the club DJs played only Amapiano songs.
Amapiano, a genre that has a mixture of house and jazz music, emerged and became popular in South Africa in mid-2010s.
@lesego_tlhabi PLEASE we need variety. NEED #amapiano #groove ♬ original sound - lesego_tlhabi
