



John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has issued a warning that China might take full control of the moon.

Nelson is concerned that China might claim Lunar rights for scientific research that will put America in the cold.

© forplayday/123rf.com

Bill Nelson is worried that China might claim the moon as its own territory. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

NASA administrator Bill Nelson has expressed concern that there could be a land grab and suggested that China can use scientific research to claim Lunar rights. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

"It's a fact; we are in a space race," said Nelson.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA)