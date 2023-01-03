'You can raise minimum wage but employers must be able to pay it'





John Maytham interviews Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive of the National Employers Association of SA (NEASA).

The new proposed minimum wage would be just above R25 per hour

This would help workers while putting more strain on employers

This government proposal would see the minimum wage raised by 8% to over R25 per hour.

It would be a huge help to employees but some employers will struggle to afford the new minimum, says Papenfus.

You can make the minimum wage whatever you want to but the determining factor at the end of the day is whether an employer can afford to pay that. Gerhard Papenfus, chief executive of National Employers Association of SA

Some employers may have to mechanise or find alternatives if they cannot afford wages, says Papenfus, which could create a worse situation for employees.

Papenfus says he is not arguing for a lower minimum wage and believes a good employer should pay their employees well, but if they cannot afford it, the employees will lose their jobs.

