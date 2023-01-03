Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above





John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The Russia-Ukraine War began on 24 February 2022

Hundreds of thousands of soldiers as well as civilians are estimated to have been killed in the 11-month conflict

Russia and Ukraine have increased aerial attacks during the European winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. © viktoriia88/123rf.com

It's been almost a year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The invasion began on 24 February, with Russian armoured and air attacks across Ukraine.

The exact number of fatalities as a result of the conflict is not known, but some estimates suggest that at least 100 000 Russian troops were either killed or wounded, with Ukraine suffering a similar number of casualties.

With winter well and truly set in across Europe, both Russia and Ukraine appear to have increased their aerial attacks.

Russia is upping the ante with a more intense aerial bombardment across its western border into Ukraine.

Ukraine appears to be responding in a similar fashion with more drone attacks of its own.

... both sides are now into aerial bombardment. Russia in particular, because they're using these Iranian drones. Adam Gilchrist, The World View.

We call them drones, but essentially they're remote-controlled missiles. Adam Gilchrist, The World View.

A very rare admission from Russia confirms a battlefield strike that killed 63 Russian soldiers ... in Donetsk. It's extremely rare for Moscow to confirm any battlefield casualties at all. Adam Gilchrist, The World View.

