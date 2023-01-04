Home
Refusing to forgive is harmful and toxic - psychologist

4 January 2023 8:07 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Trauma
Forgiveness
healing
emotional trauma
emotional abuse
Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training

Resentment and anger, which often explain an unwillingness to bury the hatchet, can cause more damage than good.

Jeremy van Wyk interviews Charissa Bloomberg, a Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training.

Refusing to forgive someone takes away the power you have over your life.

It’s doing more harm and is more toxic to us [than not forgiving].

Charissa Bloomberg, Psychologist - Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training
© bialasiewicz/123rf.com
© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

The wrongdoer carries on with their life while the pained individual fixates on the hurt.

Just live your best life ever because you don’t know how long you are actually going to be here and we don’t want to die with hatred and resentment in our hearts.

Charissa Bloomberg, Psychologist - Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training

Harbouring negative emotions related to unforgiveness can manifest physically and affect your quality of life.

Forgiveness is not an act it is a process; it is described as letting go of expectations about what could have been, says Bloomberg.

Because we are holding onto that anger it's impacting our families, our work...

Charissa Bloomberg, Psychologist - Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Refusing to forgive is harmful and toxic - psychologist




