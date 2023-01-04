Refusing to forgive is harmful and toxic - psychologist





Jeremy van Wyk interviews Charissa Bloomberg, a Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training.

Refusing to forgive someone takes away the power you have over your life.

It’s doing more harm and is more toxic to us [than not forgiving]. Charissa Bloomberg, Psychologist - Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training

The wrongdoer carries on with their life while the pained individual fixates on the hurt.

Just live your best life ever because you don’t know how long you are actually going to be here and we don’t want to die with hatred and resentment in our hearts. Charissa Bloomberg, Psychologist - Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training

Harbouring negative emotions related to unforgiveness can manifest physically and affect your quality of life.

Forgiveness is not an act it is a process; it is described as letting go of expectations about what could have been, says Bloomberg.

Because we are holding onto that anger it's impacting our families, our work... Charissa Bloomberg, Psychologist - Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training

