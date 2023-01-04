5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable





Let's face it, load shedding is probably here to stay.

There are plenty of "alternative energy" options, from rooftop solar installations to inverters and backup UPS systems.

These items have become somewhat of a necessity in the home, to keep the internet up and running, to power a few lights, or just to ensure the TV stays on during Eskom-enforced dark hours.

But, as you can imagine, these products can be extremely costly, and often too expensive for most South Africans.

Below is a list of low-budget alternative energy options, which cost no more than R1000.

Flash 5W Emergency globe Price: R99.95

5W Emergency lightbulb. Picture: Supplied.

The cheapest "must-have" item in your home.

Replacing all the lightbulbs in your home with this, "emergency globe" allows you to keep the lights on when load shedding strikes.

The bulb charges when the light switch is turned on.

You'll probably get an hour to two of light if it's fully charged, so only use it when necessary.

This particular brand is called Flash, and can be found at most retailers and hardware stores.

It retails for about R100.

Magneto Rechargeable LED Lantern Price: R269.95

The Magneto Rechargeable Light claims to be the best handheld LED lantern in South Africa.

It can give you as much as 60 hours of light on one single charge.

With twenty-four LEDs, it shines very brightly.

It’s great for camping, roadside emergencies, and of course load shedding.

You can hang it up, hold it and best of all, you can even charge your phone with it.

Alva - Single burner butane canister stove with travel case Price: R439

This Alva single burner butane canister stove with travel case is lightweight, ultra-portable, safe, and efficient, making it the perfect solution to load shedding cooking woes.

If you have an electrical stove, then this device is a great backup option.

Its compact size also makes it ideal for camping, picnics, fishing trips, 4x4 adventures, and any outdoor event.

The price is the winner.

At just R439 you can say goodbye to eating cold food during load shedding!

Gizzu Mini UPS Price: R899

GIZZU 36W 32Wh 8800mAh Mini Dual DC UPS. Picture: Supplied.

The GIZZU Mini 8800mAh Dual-voltage DC UPS allows you to power multiple devices, but most importantly the fibre box and router to ensure your internet connection is not affected by power cuts.

It features 4 high-capacity lithium-ion batteries for a total of 8800mAh battery power capacity, allowing you to also charge other devices like a mobile phone.

If you work from home, or you just simply cannot cope without an internet connection, then this product will be your saviour.

It retails from about R899.

MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator Price: R999

MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator: Picture: Supplied.

The MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator is a clever little desktop fan that runs for 14 hours on a single charge.

It's a quiet, energy-efficient, small cordless fan, which is charged via a standard USB port.

USB charging allows you to plug into a laptop, wall socket, or any charging point.

The lightweight fan is ideal for home or office use, and also the perfect choice for camping, caravanning, and garden events.

So on those hot summer days when Eskom cuts the power, this fan will keep you cool for just R999.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable