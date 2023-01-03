Streaming issues? Report here
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots

3 January 2023 11:31 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
'The Lord of the Rings'
J.R.R. Tolkien
'The Hobit'

J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

John Ronald Reuel Tolkien was born on 3 January 1892, in Bloemfontein, an Afrikaans-speaking area of South Africa called the Orange Free State.

At the time, the city was the capital of the independent Boer republic of the Orange Free State, which became the province of Orange Free State in the Union (1910) and later the Republic (1961) of South Africa, and then simply Free State province after the end of apartheid in 1994.

Tolkien’s father worked in a bank in Bloemfontein, having been transferred to South Africa from the United Kingdom with an eye on promotion.

The first three years of J.R.R. Tolkien's life were spent on South African soil.

He is reported to have been a sickly child, so he and his mother and brother (Hilary, born 1894) went back to England for a change of climate in 1895.

On 15 February 1896, his father died, and he, his mother, and his younger brother Hilary returned to England's West Midlands.

The grave of his father, Arthur Tolkien, remains to this day in Bloemfontein’s President Brand Cemetery.

© nilankasampath/123rf.com
© nilankasampath/123rf.com

Tolkien claimed to have few memories of South Africa, except for a vivid encounter with a large spider, an experience he put to good use later in his writing.

The Lord of the Rings took 12 years to write and another five to get published.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots




