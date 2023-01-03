J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots
John Ronald Reuel Tolkien was born on 3 January 1892, in Bloemfontein, an Afrikaans-speaking area of South Africa called the Orange Free State.
At the time, the city was the capital of the independent Boer republic of the Orange Free State, which became the province of Orange Free State in the Union (1910) and later the Republic (1961) of South Africa, and then simply Free State province after the end of apartheid in 1994.
Tolkien’s father worked in a bank in Bloemfontein, having been transferred to South Africa from the United Kingdom with an eye on promotion.
The first three years of J.R.R. Tolkien's life were spent on South African soil.
He is reported to have been a sickly child, so he and his mother and brother (Hilary, born 1894) went back to England for a change of climate in 1895.
On 15 February 1896, his father died, and he, his mother, and his younger brother Hilary returned to England's West Midlands.
The grave of his father, Arthur Tolkien, remains to this day in Bloemfontein’s President Brand Cemetery.
Tolkien claimed to have few memories of South Africa, except for a vivid encounter with a large spider, an experience he put to good use later in his writing.
The Lord of the Rings took 12 years to write and another five to get published.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171543857_galle-sri-lanka-04-07-2021-the-hobbit-by-j-r-r-tolkien-world-famous-lord-of-the-rings-prelude-novel-.html?vti=m55cmu03cg0n3xhvq5-2-190
More from Lifestyle
I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max
Having a strong gluteus maximus is not just important for looking good in your jeans, there are health benefits you cannot deny.Read More
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'
Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January.Read More
[WATCH] How to properly show interest in someone you like
Do you approach them the minute you develop an interest or leave trails for them to notice you like them?Read More
'Nongqawuse: The Rise and Fall of The African Gospel' opens at Joburg Theatre
Playwright, musician, and director Mbongeni Ngema gives details of what the show is all about.Read More
Refusing to forgive is harmful and toxic - psychologist
Resentment and anger, which often explain an unwillingness to bury the hatchet, can cause more damage than good.Read More
In the market for a new home? Interest rates will rise even further in 2023
Africa Melane interviews Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property.Read More
5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable
We've put together a list of household items that cost R1000 or less that will make load shedding less of a nuisance.Read More
Load shedding: Get a solar system for your home from only R1580 per month
gosolr has made solar power accessible to many by making it "more affordable than ever".Read More
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023
We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things.Read More
More from Entertainment
'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23
David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023.Read More
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday
A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy.Read More
'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination
The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy.Read More
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary.Read More
Jeremy Clarkson says sorry for saying he hated Megan Markle 'on cellular level'
The television journalist tweeted an apology about a scathing column he wrote for The Sun newspaper about Meghan Markle.Read More
[WATCH] Crowds in Buenos Aires go CRAZY as Argentina wins the World Cup
Argentina made history by taking the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after beating France in the final.Read More
What's hot on streaming right now?
Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels.Read More
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media
Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday.Read More
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail
Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.Read More