'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out'
Thabo Shole-Mashao discusses the current state of the country with Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane.
Tabane says increased unity in the top ranks will allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action more efficiently and effectively.
A good thing is that it is not as mixed as the last one. Ramaphosa literally has five out of seven, so that he can exercise some of the reform...Dr J. J. Tabane
Tabane argues that the appointment of Fikile Mbalula to the top seven is a positive change in the ANC, embracing the youth which may help bring younger voters back from opposition parties. He says that Mbalula has the potential to rescue the ANC.
Mbalula has a good team around him and hopefully, that will rescue the administration of the ANC.Dr J. J. Tabane
Tabane says that people tend to vote for the ANC as a default, because of a lack of clear opposition. He explains that trends indicate that the general election usually reflects the outcomes of the local municipal elections and will have similar results.
Unless there is a clear alternative, people are going to vote for the ANC again, by default.Dr J. J. Tabane
Tabane advocates for the unification of opposition parties, claiming that unifying the opposition vote under a single party is necessary to create a shift in power.
The opposition has to unite in order for them to take the ANC out. This fracturing, every day a new political opposition and so on. All it does is fracture the opposition vote and make sure the ANC wins by default.Dr J. J. Tabane
Tabane argues that there are capable politicians in opposition parties such as the DA, ActionSA, and EFF, but the separate organisations are incapable of replacing the ANC.
The ANC has to be given a break, the question is what do you put in its place? Unfortunately with the current guys we have, you can't take any of them alone and make them replace the ANC.Dr J. J. Tabane
Tabane advocates for the building of a new country that isn't dependent on the ANC.
Tabane shares the opinion that some media organisations and newsrooms in South Africa are biased toward certain politicians or political parties, choosing to give less airtime or exclude some political opinions based on their political alignment.
In the background newsrooms censor people, they’ve got blacklists of people who shouldn’t be on air. This is normal in newsrooms.Dr J. J. Tabane
Tabane suggests that media organisations should adopt a model similar to that of other international newsrooms that openly state their political alignment which allows for better transparency.
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
