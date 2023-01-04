Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy
Jeremy van Wyk interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.
-
Ten people were killed in a stamped near Uganda’s capital
-
This was the first large New Year’s crowd allowed since the start of the pandemic
For the first time since the end of the pandemic, the Ugandan government allowed big crowds on New Year's Eve.
People rushed to see a fireworks display, causing a stampede that killed 10 people, including four between the ages of 10 and 17.
Another 10 people are in the hospital recovering from their injuries.
We wish them a speedy recovery and commiserations, of course, for the families of the victims.JJ Cornish, journalist
The organiser of the event has been arrested and charged with murder.
While he has not yet appeared in court, Cornish believes the authorities are taking this very seriously.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy
Source : Pixabay.com
