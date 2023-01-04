'Nongqawuse: The Rise and Fall of The African Gospel' opens at Joburg Theatre





Theatre, play, musicals. Picture: pixabay.com

Ngema says, though there is misinformation behind the Nongqwawe story, his job as a storyteller is to look deeper into the myths that surround this iconic figure.

Our work as storytellers and authors is to go into intensive research and check deeper... because Nongqawuse was a spiritual icon in the Xhosa landscape. Mbongeni Ngema, Playwright, Musician and Director

... the play is called 'The Rise and The Fall of the African Gospel' because after Nongqawuse it is then we saw the rise of missionary gospel. Mbongeni Ngema, Playwright, Musician and Director

Scroll up to listen to the interview.