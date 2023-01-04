Load shedding: Get a solar system for your home from only R1580 per month





Zain Johnson interviews Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr.

With load shedding getting worse (and probably here to stay), now is the perfect time to consider investing in solar power.

gosolr claims to be "South Africa's most affordable solar solution. Ever".

Middleton weighs in:

The purpose of gosolr is to make solar simple, affordable, and reliable

Products and technology are user-friendly

No up-front fee is required

There is a monthly fee that covers service and maintenance. To see pricing, click here

Making use of a hybrid system is a reliable solution, negating the danger of insufficient solar energy being generated and limited battery capacity

The company has three systems: 5 kW, 8 kW, and 12 kW, which can be updated and changed according to your needs and wants

The installation is estimated to last about 20 years

The lithium batteries are estimated to last about 10 years

The company will perform annual check-ups to ensure that everything is running smoothly

We think hybrid systems at this stage are the best solutions for the household. Solar becomes your primary energy source, but you have the grid there and the battery as your backup, if for any reason solar conditions aren't good that particular day. Andrew Middleton, CEO of GoSolr

You will see some reduction in your electricity bill with the solar energy that's being generated. Andrew Middleton, CEO of GoSolr

