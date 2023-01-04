Load shedding: Get a solar system for your home from only R1580 per month
Zain Johnson interviews Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr.
With load shedding getting worse (and probably here to stay), now is the perfect time to consider investing in solar power.
RELATED: 5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable
gosolr claims to be "South Africa's most affordable solar solution. Ever".
Middleton weighs in:
- The purpose of gosolr is to make solar simple, affordable, and reliable
- Products and technology are user-friendly
- No up-front fee is required
- There is a monthly fee that covers service and maintenance. To see pricing, click here
- Making use of a hybrid system is a reliable solution, negating the danger of insufficient solar energy being generated and limited battery capacity
- The company has three systems: 5 kW, 8 kW, and 12 kW, which can be updated and changed according to your needs and wants
- The installation is estimated to last about 20 years
- The lithium batteries are estimated to last about 10 years
- The company will perform annual check-ups to ensure that everything is running smoothly
We think hybrid systems at this stage are the best solutions for the household. Solar becomes your primary energy source, but you have the grid there and the battery as your backup, if for any reason solar conditions aren't good that particular day.Andrew Middleton, CEO of GoSolr
You will see some reduction in your electricity bill with the solar energy that's being generated.Andrew Middleton, CEO of GoSolr
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Load shedding: Get a solar system for your home from only R1580 per month
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_41138422_couple-of-man-and-woman-sitting-in-front-of-their-home-or-house-in-wicker-chairs.html?term=solar%2Bhouse&vti=lq45jer72m4zk00ofu-1-8
More from Business
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala
All the news you need to know.Read More
Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021
Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil importer China as it sees a steep rise in COVID infections in the country.Read More
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'
Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January.Read More
'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert
Motorists have had a happy new year, but what can we expect with fuel and oil prices going forward?Read More
'Schools MUST find ways to make uniforms affordable'
Some schools are forcing parents to buy from certain suppliers.Read More
Gauteng motorists who have been paying for e-tolls will be refunded - Lesufi
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has promised motorists that the system will now be scrapped early this year.Read More
In the market for a new home? Interest rates will rise even further in 2023
Africa Melane interviews Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property.Read More
5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable
We've put together a list of household items that cost R1000 or less that will make load shedding less of a nuisance.Read More
'You can raise minimum wage but employers must be able to pay it'
The government has proposed a new increased minimum wage, potentially a double-edged sword.Read More
More from Lifestyle
I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max
Having a strong gluteus maximus is not just important for looking good in your jeans, there are health benefits you cannot deny.Read More
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'
Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January.Read More
[WATCH] How to properly show interest in someone you like
Do you approach them the minute you develop an interest or leave trails for them to notice you like them?Read More
'Nongqawuse: The Rise and Fall of The African Gospel' opens at Joburg Theatre
Playwright, musician, and director Mbongeni Ngema gives details of what the show is all about.Read More
Refusing to forgive is harmful and toxic - psychologist
Resentment and anger, which often explain an unwillingness to bury the hatchet, can cause more damage than good.Read More
In the market for a new home? Interest rates will rise even further in 2023
Africa Melane interviews Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property.Read More
5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable
We've put together a list of household items that cost R1000 or less that will make load shedding less of a nuisance.Read More
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023
We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things.Read More
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots
J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.Read More