500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season

4 January 2023 8:14 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
KwaZulu Natal
Durban
Ethekwini Municipality
Environment
Beaches

The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated.

Tshidi Madia interviews acting Durban mayor, Nkosenhle Madlala.

Acting Durban mayor Nkosenhle Madlala says despite a shortfall from the high influx of holidaymakers that annually enjoy Durban’s coastline, the municipality is satisfied with the tourist turnout.

Considering the devastating impact of the floods that occurred in April 2022, a decrease in travellers was expected.

The turnout was obviously going to be less than the Durban we know.

Nkosenhle Madlala, Acting Durban Mayor
Durban's North beach. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
Durban's North beach. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter

The eThekwini Municipality says over 500 000 beachgoers visited their coast this festive season.

Nine of the city's beaches have been closed, some of which were sectioned off due to rain over the Christmas period and not sewage spills as reported.

... with the numbers we have in terms of the hotel stays and the people that were visiting our city, we are very much happy...

Nkosenhle Madlala, Acting Durban Mayor

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season




