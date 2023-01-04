FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
One year later, and Parliament is still gutted. Why it's taking so long... Monday marked one year since Parliament went up in flames, and there are still so many questions that need answers. 5 January 2023 6:15 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala All the news you need to know. 5 January 2023 4:13 AM
'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert Motorists have had a happy new year, but what can we expect with fuel and oil prices going forward? 4 January 2023 11:08 AM
View all Local
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC. 3 January 2023 7:46 AM
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
View all Politics
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala All the news you need to know. 5 January 2023 4:13 AM
Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021 Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil i... 5 January 2023 3:46 AM
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all' Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January. 4 January 2023 11:51 AM
View all Business
I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max Having a strong gluteus maximus is not just important for looking good in your jeans, there are health benefits you cannot deny. 5 January 2023 5:07 AM
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all' Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January. 4 January 2023 11:51 AM
[WATCH] How to properly show interest in someone you like Do you approach them the minute you develop an interest or leave trails for them to notice you like them? 4 January 2023 10:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. 3 January 2023 11:31 PM
'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23 David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023. 3 January 2023 5:40 AM
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy. 23 December 2022 10:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults. 3 January 2023 11:24 AM
China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA) NASA's administrator Bill Nelson says that the USA needs to monitor China as it is closing ranks to take the moon. 3 January 2023 10:56 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC. 3 January 2023 7:46 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé

4 January 2023 7:53 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
FIFA
Gianni Infantino
Pele
Edson Arantes do Nascimento

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • Pelé died aged 82 after a long battle with cancer

  • He's the only player to have won three FIFA World Cups

  • The Brazilian is regarded as the greatest football player of all-time

  • FIFA wants to cement his legacy by renaming stadia around the world

A stamp printed in Congo, dedicated to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978, shows Pele. © neftali77/123rf.com
A stamp printed in Congo, dedicated to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978, shows Pele. © neftali77/123rf.com

Thousands of mourners bid farewell to Pelé on Tuesday.

Pelé, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, passed away on 29 December 2022 at the age of 82, following a long battle with cancer.

Pelé was part of the all-conquering Brazilian team that won the FIFA World Cup in 1958, 1962, and in 1970.

He is the only man to have won football's greatest prize on three occasions.

That accolade would be more than enough to grant any footballer 'G.O.A.T.' status, but FIFA has greater plans.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is requesting every one of its 211 football federation members around the globe to rename at least one stadium in the country in honour of Pelé.

Pelé is just the complete footballer, which is always difficult to sell to a new generation because the pictures go black and white when you get back to the 1958 World Cup.

Adam Gilchrist

He had it all. Not particularly tall, but a brilliant header, a brilliant dribbler, a fantastic pass, and a great striker. You name it, and a proper gentleman as well.

Adam Gilchrist

The coffin [is] at his boyhood club, Santos near Sau Paulo... thousands of people have been queueing to go past.

Adam Gilchrist

He will be buried in a vertical cemetery. Basically, it's a tower block of tombs. He bought a vault on the ninth floor, so it means that Pelé will look over the Santos club and the pitch for eternity.

Adam Gilchrist

Here's an idea from the FIFA boss, Gianni Infantino... How about naming one of your stadiums after Pelé? If every football federation in the world named a stadium after Pelé, could that possibly happen? I can't see it happening in Argentina.

Adam Gilchrist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé




4 January 2023 7:53 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
FIFA
Gianni Infantino
Pele
Edson Arantes do Nascimento

More from World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

An apartment building in Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com

Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above

3 January 2023 11:24 AM

Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021

Business

The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala

Local Business Politics

I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

KZN disaster management on high alert after SAWS warns of heavy rain

5 January 2023 8:03 AM

Keep your distance from wildlife, says expert in wake of seal attack at CT beach

5 January 2023 7:58 AM

ANC national conference to resume; delegates set to adopt policy resolutions

5 January 2023 7:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA