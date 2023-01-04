Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle

How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023

4 January 2023 5:53 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
New Years resolution
2023
affirmations

We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things.

With a new year starting once again, many of us are filled with the ambitions and energy to start self-improving with a "New Year’s resolution".

We have all been there after a December break where we have decided to make a change next year and go to the gym four times a week, eat healthily or do any number of new things.

That’s all good and well as the year starts, but when things get busy, bills need to get paid and life gets in the way, it can become easy to get demotivated, especially when you committed to rigid goals when things were quieter.

tum3123/123rf
tum3123/123rf

However, one way to commit to that all-exciting "new year, new me" mentality, without overwhelming yourself with tasks that feel impossible, is to embody a word or affirmation of what you want your life to look like in 2023.

For example, if you felt your year was filled with unnecessary drama, choose 2023 to be "uncomplicated". If you feel you spent too much time in your shell, make an affirmation to be adventurous.

I am a person who does not feel comfortable with change. In the last year, while I did some amazing things, I stayed in my bubble and did not allow myself to be open to the wonders around me.

So, this year I decided my word of the year would be "brave", and I would open myself up to taking risks throughout the year, whatever that might mean to me at the time.

When you choose a broad and general idea, it becomes easier to commit to your idea in small ways, like taking the stairs instead of the lift as a healthy decision for the day or ordering something new off the menu as your adventurous choice.

We all know what it feels like to have a bad day, week, or even year (see: all of 2020) and for the big tasks to literally become impossible.

So, on these days it can help to achieve something small so you don't feel you have failed your resolution.

At the end of the day, you never know how your plans for the new year are going to turn out 365 days later, as anyone who made a resolution to go out more in 2020 can tell you.

However, choosing to connect, be present, be brave or be grateful, or anything else you want, can be something you control regardless of what 2023 throws at us.

That being said, let's hope 2023 throws some softballs.




