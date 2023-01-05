7 most explosive social media moments that happened in 2022 (& how they ended)
Kanye West vs the World
Grammy award-winning rapper Kanye West or ‘YE’ seemingly had an erroneously eventful 2022. While the rapper and father of four is notorious for making controversy, 2022 might be the most chaotic year on his personal record.
Last year, Ye consistently posted private texts between himself and Kim Kardashian on his public account, severing his relationship with the mother of his children.
He wore a White Lives Matter T-shirt at his Yeezy fashion show.
He wrote hateful comments about Jews, which cost him lucrative deals with Balenciaga, GAP and Adidas.
Perhaps his biggest "L" from the year was losing his billionaire status in a matter of weeks. His net worth now stands at $400 million.
Megan thee stallion vs Tory Lanez
American rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s finally got justice after Canadian rapper Tory Lanez shot her in 2020.
Lanez faces a possible 22 years in jail for the offence, among other charges.
Megan initially testified that she had been reluctant to tell police what had happened because of America’s history of police brutality.
The case stood at the centre of controversy in the lead up to the trial, with several celebrities including Drake and 50 Cent accusing Megan of lying.
Twitter vs Elon Musk
South African-born billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter marked the most bizarre year of the platform since its inception.
READ: 58% of Twitter users agree that Musk must go
Among his list of weird decisions, the most jarring was his order to Twitter staff (through an email) to work 12-hour shifts to accomplish his goal of launching the new verification system within a week.
Andrew Tate vs Greta Thunberg
Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate entered a heated Twitter exchange with Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, which may have led Romanian police to locate and arrest him.
Tate faces allegations that he recruited and exploited women and coerced them into forced labour and possibly pornography with six potential victims being identified this far.
He is currently being detained for 30 days in a Romanian prison.
Sonia, The Cheesecake and Mathew Booth
Sonia Booth took to social media, exposing former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth for having an affair with Bongani Mthombeni-Moller.
Through a series of posts she uncovered her husband’s infidelity with a certain post about a cheesecake baked by Matthew for Moller that set Twitter ablaze.
READ: Sonia booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair.
Matthew has since stated that he will proceed with a defamation case against Sonia for her "unfounded allegations".
Saint lounge vs Instagram ballers
Popular Cape Town nightclub Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge took to social media to expose how some of its patrons refuse to settle their bills.
And more recently the club posted its NYE pricelist with one of its tables going a whopping R1 million (who has that kind of money anyway?)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 7 most explosive social media moments that happened in 2022 (& how they ended)
Source : kanyewestt_official/instagram.com
More from Lifestyle
L’Oréal reveals new motorised lipstick for those with reduced mobility
Beauty giant, L’Oréal, revealed its new automated lipstick applicator for people with challenged mobility on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans
Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments.Read More
Back to reality: How to mentally prepare for the office after the festive season
After a relaxing break and festive season, it can be a challenge to wrap you brain around returning to the real world.Read More
The Gizzu mini UPS (only R899) will keep the internet going during load shedding
At just R899, this UPS system will power your router (and a few other devices) when Eskom's load shedding strikes!Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
Share with care: posting school pics can make your child a kidnapping target
With the start of the new school year just around the corner parents should beware of sharing pictures of their children in uniform.Read More
Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert
Zain Johnson speaks to Hayley Parry, a money coach at Worth Financial Education.Read More
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her
If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this.Read More
I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max
Having a strong gluteus maximus is not just important for looking good in your jeans, there are health benefits you cannot deny.Read More