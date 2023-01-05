I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max
John Maytham interviews Dr Matthew King, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Lecturer and Physiotherapist at La Trobe University.
-
Strong bum muscles are important for day-to-day tasks such as walking or climbing stairs
-
The benefits of working your glutes will especially be felt in older populations
According to King, your glutes are one of the most important muscle groups to target, alongside your core, for strength and comfort in everyday life.
These are the two main muscle groups that basically help keep you standing and help you perform daily tasks like walking or going up and down the stairs.Dr Matthew King, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at La Trobe University
Putting effort into working your glutes is something that is common with the younger, gym-going population, but this focus does drop off in older people which can lead to hip problems.
He added that hip joint issues such as hip osteoarthritis are becoming more common, particularly in Australia where he conducted his research.
With hip osteoarthritis, and with people who have pain in the side of their hip joints as well, they often have some impairments or some issues around their bum muscles.Dr Matthew King, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at La Trobe University
King says that, if you are experiencing some hip issues, there are plenty of simple exercises you can do at home.
For younger people, he said a squat is a great way to work your glutes.
Older people can do something as simple as sitting and standing up without using their hands or taking the stairs instead of a lift.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max
