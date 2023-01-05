Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert

Streaming issues? Report here
GP working tirelessly to place pupils for 2023 academic year Around 2 000 Gauteng pupils still have not been placed for the 2023 academic year.
'Charismatic leaders take advantage of people's socio-economic desperation' Some religious organisations exploit South Africans in need of financial solutions, says Unisa professor Derrick Mashau.
Mamelodi floods: 'People should not occupy land that is unsafe' The South African Local Government Association (Salga) says people should caution against living on unsafe land.
9 years of State Capture can't be equated with the impact of apartheid - Niehaus The former ANC spokesperson says the mistakes made by Zuma's administration are incomparable to apartheid.
One year later, and Parliament is still gutted. Why it's taking so long... Monday marked one year since Parliament went up in flames, and there are still so many questions that need answers.
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala All the news you need to know.
The Gizzu mini UPS (only R899) will keep the internet going during load shedding At just R899, this UPS system will power your router (and a few other devices) when Eskom's load shedding strikes!
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.
AI: 'It's not just coming for blue collar jobs; it's coming for ALL jobs' Artificial Intelligence is the future, but will it turbo-charge the unemployment rate?
L'Oréal reveals new motorised lipstick for those with reduced mobility Beauty giant, L'Oréal, revealed its new automated lipstick applicator for people with challenged mobility on Thursday.
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments.
7 most explosive social media moments that happened in 2022 (& how they ended) 2022 marked a year of notable conflicts that caused a stir on the internet, hopefully 2023 will be a bit less chaotic.
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92.
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago.
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments.
'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine.
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn't seem to know what country he was in.
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this.
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city's municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated.
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy.
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana.
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media.
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things.
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC.
Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert

5 January 2023 7:22 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cost of living
global recession
Hayley Parry
Worth Financial Education

Zain Johnson speaks to Hayley Parry, a money coach at Worth Financial Education.

  • The International Monetary Fund warns that the global economy faces a recession in 2023

  • Interest rates are likely to rise, placing a further burden on indebted consumers

  • Consumers are urged to do a review of their personal finances before committing to buying on credit

Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com
Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the global economy faces “a tough year, tougher than the year we leave behind.

The slowing down of the world's biggest economies (namely China, the USA, and the EU) will have a ripple effect on global finances.

A third of the global economy will be in recession in 2023, according to IMF forecasts.

One of the first things to do... is clean up your debit orders...

Hayley Parry, money coach and director at Worth Financial Education.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
EWN Highlights

Eskom says stage 3 & 4 load shedding pattern to continue indefinitely

6 January 2023 7:48 AM

ANC resolves to keep step aside policy

6 January 2023 7:44 AM

'Intense weather systems' contributing to change in SA rain patterns - expert

6 January 2023 7:31 AM

