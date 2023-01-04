[WATCH] Woman takes a break from being a mother. Takes herself out for a treat
Khotso Rams shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How often do you take yourself out for a treat as a parent?
In the tweet, @Thush_Mcobothi shared a picture of a cheesy pizza with a cocktail.
Mcobothi added that she left her kids with bread and peanut butter at home.
I left the kids at home eating bread and peanut butter 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oH1Lmf0jcM' 🖤BLACK QUEEN 👑 (@Thush_Mcobothi) January 2, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
