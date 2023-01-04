[WATCH] How to properly show interest in someone you like
Khotso Rams shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How often do you talk about feelings when your heart beats abnormally for someone you like?
A video is going viral of a woman who jokingly shared funny ways to express interest to someone you like.
@kyinda18 That person will run😭😂😂 #tiktok #callme #flirting #fyp #viral #kyinda ♬ original sound - Kevin
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1907/fizkes190701189/127862719-happy-young-mixed-race-girl-attending-speed-dating-getting-acquainted-with-interesting-people-joking.jpg
More from Lifestyle
I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max
Having a strong gluteus maximus is not just important for looking good in your jeans, there are health benefits you cannot deny.Read More
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'
Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January.Read More
'Nongqawuse: The Rise and Fall of The African Gospel' opens at Joburg Theatre
Playwright, musician, and director Mbongeni Ngema gives details of what the show is all about.Read More
Refusing to forgive is harmful and toxic - psychologist
Resentment and anger, which often explain an unwillingness to bury the hatchet, can cause more damage than good.Read More
In the market for a new home? Interest rates will rise even further in 2023
Africa Melane interviews Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property.Read More
5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable
We've put together a list of household items that cost R1000 or less that will make load shedding less of a nuisance.Read More
Load shedding: Get a solar system for your home from only R1580 per month
gosolr has made solar power accessible to many by making it "more affordable than ever".Read More
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023
We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things.Read More
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots
J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.Read More