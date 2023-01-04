'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365)

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
One year later, and Parliament is still gutted. Why it's taking so long... Monday marked one year since Parliament went up in flames, and there are still so many questions that need answers. 5 January 2023 6:15 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala All the news you need to know. 5 January 2023 4:13 AM
'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert Motorists have had a happy new year, but what can we expect with fuel and oil prices going forward? 4 January 2023 11:08 AM
View all Local
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC. 3 January 2023 7:46 AM
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
View all Politics
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala All the news you need to know. 5 January 2023 4:13 AM
Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021 Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil i... 5 January 2023 3:46 AM
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all' Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January. 4 January 2023 11:51 AM
View all Business
I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max Having a strong gluteus maximus is not just important for looking good in your jeans, there are health benefits you cannot deny. 5 January 2023 5:07 AM
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all' Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January. 4 January 2023 11:51 AM
[WATCH] How to properly show interest in someone you like Do you approach them the minute you develop an interest or leave trails for them to notice you like them? 4 January 2023 10:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. 3 January 2023 11:31 PM
'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23 David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023. 3 January 2023 5:40 AM
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy. 23 December 2022 10:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults. 3 January 2023 11:24 AM
China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA) NASA's administrator Bill Nelson says that the USA needs to monitor China as it is closing ranks to take the moon. 3 January 2023 10:56 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC. 3 January 2023 7:46 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365)

4 January 2023 9:45 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Springboks
Siya Kolisi
Africa Melane
Jan de Koning

After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92.

Africa Melane interviews Jan de Koning, Editor of Rugby365.

  • The 31-year-old player will move to France with his family

  • De Koning says the move will enable him to spend more time with his family

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (right) and his family. Picture: www.instagram.com/siya_kolisi_the_bear/
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (right) and his family. Picture: www.instagram.com/siya_kolisi_the_bear/

As sad as this departure may be for the country, this move is an exciting opportunity for Kolisi and his family.

Rugby players travel a great deal and are often away from their families, but this move will allow Kolisi to stay closer to his loved ones.

This will allow his family to be closer to him a lot more. He will spend a lot more time with his family because that is how the system works in France.

Jan de Koning, editor of rugby365

Racing 92 is one of the top French clubs and a leading team in Europe and having our Springbok Captain will be a benefit for them.

Siya has got a lot of experience and he is a good leader. I think Siya at times is an underrated leader, even in his own country.

Jan de Koning, editor of rugby365

Kolisi is not the only player who will be moving teams after the world cup, with Steven Kitshoff also leaving our shores.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365)




4 January 2023 9:45 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Springboks
Siya Kolisi
Africa Melane
Jan de Koning

More from Sport

Brazilian football legend, Pele. Picture: Neymar Júnior/Instagram

FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé

4 January 2023 7:53 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula One great Michael Schumacher. Picture: @LewisHamilton/Twitter

Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery

3 January 2023 9:39 AM

Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stamp printed in Congo, dedicated to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978, shows Pele. © neftali77/123rf.com

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday

30 December 2022 7:59 AM

The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scores against Argentina in their Fifa World Cup Group C match on 22 November 2022. Picture: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter

Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations?

15 December 2022 1:29 PM

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 2022 Fifa World Cup quarterfinal matches. Picture: Eyewitness News

[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals

9 December 2022 8:29 AM

Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sbu Nkosi.@Springboks/Twitter.

Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?

8 December 2022 5:19 AM

Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks’ Sbu Nkosi in action during the team’s match against England at Emirates Airline Park. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.

'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break

7 December 2022 7:12 AM

The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: www.pexels.com

New perspective on boxing: exercise to improve cardiovascular fitness and health

6 December 2022 4:27 PM

Clement Manyathela talks to Xolisa Xabanisa, the owner of Xman Fitness boxing, about the benefits of boxing as a form of exercise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @thecapetowntigers/Instagram.

We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe

5 December 2022 5:59 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© barbraford/123rf.com

Biggest World Cup winners and losers since 1930 when Uruguay took the trophy

5 December 2022 11:26 AM

Tracking back to all the winners since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 1930.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021

Business

The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala

Local Business Politics

I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

KZN disaster management on high alert after SAWS warns of heavy rain

5 January 2023 8:03 AM

Keep your distance from wildlife, says expert in wake of seal attack at CT beach

5 January 2023 7:58 AM

ANC national conference to resume; delegates set to adopt policy resolutions

5 January 2023 7:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA