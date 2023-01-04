'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365)
Africa Melane interviews Jan de Koning, Editor of Rugby365.
The 31-year-old player will move to France with his family
De Koning says the move will enable him to spend more time with his family
As sad as this departure may be for the country, this move is an exciting opportunity for Kolisi and his family.
Rugby players travel a great deal and are often away from their families, but this move will allow Kolisi to stay closer to his loved ones.
This will allow his family to be closer to him a lot more. He will spend a lot more time with his family because that is how the system works in France.Jan de Koning, editor of rugby365
Racing 92 is one of the top French clubs and a leading team in Europe and having our Springbok Captain will be a benefit for them.
Siya has got a lot of experience and he is a good leader. I think Siya at times is an underrated leader, even in his own country.Jan de Koning, editor of rugby365
Kolisi is not the only player who will be moving teams after the world cup, with Steven Kitshoff also leaving our shores.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365)
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/B-4WAxTDihW/?utm_source=ig_embed
