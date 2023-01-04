Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
One year later, and Parliament is still gutted. Why it's taking so long... Monday marked one year since Parliament went up in flames, and there are still so many questions that need answers. 5 January 2023 6:15 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala All the news you need to know. 5 January 2023 4:13 AM
'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert Motorists have had a happy new year, but what can we expect with fuel and oil prices going forward? 4 January 2023 11:08 AM
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC. 3 January 2023 7:46 AM
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala All the news you need to know. 5 January 2023 4:13 AM
Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021 Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil i... 5 January 2023 3:46 AM
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all' Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January. 4 January 2023 11:51 AM
I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max Having a strong gluteus maximus is not just important for looking good in your jeans, there are health benefits you cannot deny. 5 January 2023 5:07 AM
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all' Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January. 4 January 2023 11:51 AM
[WATCH] How to properly show interest in someone you like Do you approach them the minute you develop an interest or leave trails for them to notice you like them? 4 January 2023 10:28 AM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. 3 January 2023 11:31 PM
'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23 David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023. 3 January 2023 5:40 AM
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy. 23 December 2022 10:34 AM
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults. 3 January 2023 11:24 AM
China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA) NASA's administrator Bill Nelson says that the USA needs to monitor China as it is closing ranks to take the moon. 3 January 2023 10:56 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC. 3 January 2023 7:46 AM
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests

4 January 2023 11:27 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports.

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Countries across the world, including the United States and Britain, are reintroducing compulsory COVID-19 tests for people flying from China.

The countries cite concerns about the rate of Covid-19 infections in China.

It is unclear how many people are infected in the country as the autocratic government cannot be trusted to openly share the correct information.

They’ve only reported 500 cases across China… but there are plenty of experts saying the daily caseload is already over 2 million and will peak at 4 million... much more widespread than what China is letting on.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
The Chinese government has denounced the measures, calling them unnecessary.

Meanwhile, other countries such as Japan and Italy will require testing for Chinese travellers upon arrival and quarantine for those who test positive.

Frankly, when it comes to Covid numbers and Covid restrictions and so forth, I don’t know if most people trust anyone including their own government, let alone China’s government.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests




Trending

Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021

Business

The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala

Local Business Politics

I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

KZN disaster management on high alert after SAWS warns of heavy rain

5 January 2023 8:03 AM

Keep your distance from wildlife, says expert in wake of seal attack at CT beach

5 January 2023 7:58 AM

ANC national conference to resume; delegates set to adopt policy resolutions

5 January 2023 7:39 AM

