Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Countries across the world, including the United States and Britain, are reintroducing compulsory COVID-19 tests for people flying from China.
The countries cite concerns about the rate of Covid-19 infections in China.
It is unclear how many people are infected in the country as the autocratic government cannot be trusted to openly share the correct information.
They’ve only reported 500 cases across China… but there are plenty of experts saying the daily caseload is already over 2 million and will peak at 4 million... much more widespread than what China is letting on.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
The Chinese government has denounced the measures, calling them unnecessary.
Meanwhile, other countries such as Japan and Italy will require testing for Chinese travellers upon arrival and quarantine for those who test positive.
Frankly, when it comes to Covid numbers and Covid restrictions and so forth, I don’t know if most people trust anyone including their own government, let alone China’s government.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
