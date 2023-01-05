



Africa Melane interviews Miyelani Mkhabela, Chief Economist at Antswisa Transaction and Advisory.

Slowing economic growth in the EU, China, and the US will have a profound impact on South Africa, says Mkhabela.

Picture: stock.xchng

Mkhabela shares his thoughts:

The demand for natural resources will decrease causing South Africa's exports to wither

Fewer exports will result in job losses

The mining industry impacts the manufacturing industry – if mining goes down, so does manufacturing, which makes up a large portion of our economy

To mitigate the impact of the recession, the government could make the special economic zones more resilient, which would attract investors

The government would need to rearrange its budget and allocate more toward economic development

If we want to wait for investors... we will struggle because investors will need something that is viable to put money on. Miyelani Mkhabela, Chief Economist and CEO of Antswisa Transaction and Advisory

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A third of all countries will be in recession in 2023, warns IMF