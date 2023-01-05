A third of all countries will be in recession in 2023, warns IMF
Africa Melane interviews Miyelani Mkhabela, Chief Economist at Antswisa Transaction and Advisory.
Slowing economic growth in the EU, China, and the US will have a profound impact on South Africa, says Mkhabela.
Mkhabela shares his thoughts:
- The demand for natural resources will decrease causing South Africa's exports to wither
- Fewer exports will result in job losses
- The mining industry impacts the manufacturing industry – if mining goes down, so does manufacturing, which makes up a large portion of our economy
- To mitigate the impact of the recession, the government could make the special economic zones more resilient, which would attract investors
- The government would need to rearrange its budget and allocate more toward economic development
If we want to wait for investors... we will struggle because investors will need something that is viable to put money on.Miyelani Mkhabela, Chief Economist and CEO of Antswisa Transaction and Advisory
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A third of all countries will be in recession in 2023, warns IMF
Source : stock.xchng
More from Business
The Gizzu mini UPS (only R899) will keep the internet going during load shedding
At just R899, this UPS system will power your router (and a few other devices) when Eskom's load shedding strikes!Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
AI: 'It's not just coming for blue collar jobs; it's coming for ALL jobs'
Artificial Intelligence is the future, but will it turbo-charge the unemployment rate?Read More
Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert
Zain Johnson speaks to Hayley Parry, a money coach at Worth Financial Education.Read More
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala
All the news you need to know.Read More
Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021
Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil importer China as it sees a steep rise in COVID infections in the country.Read More
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'
Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January.Read More
'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert
Motorists have had a happy new year, but what can we expect with fuel and oil prices going forward?Read More
'Schools MUST find ways to make uniforms affordable'
Some schools are forcing parents to buy from certain suppliers.Read More