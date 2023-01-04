'Schools MUST find ways to make uniforms affordable'
Africa Melane interviews Matakanye Matakanye, General Secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies.
Many parents and guardians in South Africa are struggling to afford school uniforms.
The National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) has urged schools and communities to find ways to make uniforms more affordable.
School governing bodies are requested to ensure that when they draw school policies, they follow the national guidelines on school uniforms.Matakanye Matakanye, General secretary - National Association of School Governing Bodies
Governing bodies must have total control over dissolving evergreen contracts between suppliers and schools, using the national guidelines.
