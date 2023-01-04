'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert
Ray White interviews Professor Sampson Mamphweli, Director at the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University.
The last two years have had significant dips and rises in the demand for oil
Mamphweli says economic growth is the key to lower fuel prices
In 2022 we saw a significant rise in oil prices as Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to a war that disrupted global supply chains.
When that war started, nobody knew where the world was going in terms of oil demand.Sampson Mamphweli, director at the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University
Any drastic event can shift oil prices, as we saw in 2021 when demand was very low compared to last year's jump.
However, we can look at certain factors to get an idea.
Look at the rand/dollar exchange rate and inflation to predict prices for the year, suggests Mamphweli.
If we see economic growth, we will see lower fuel prices, he says.
If we grow our economy then the rand/dollar exchange rate improves and we are able to reap the benefits... South Africans need to work together to try and grow the economy.Sampson Mamphweli, director at the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University
He added that the global demand for oil has remained consistent which means the price is unlikely to fluctuate too much.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
