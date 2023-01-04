Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert

4 January 2023 11:08 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Fuel Price
Oil prices
ray white
Sampson Mamphweli

Motorists have had a happy new year, but what can we expect with fuel and oil prices going forward?

Ray White interviews Professor Sampson Mamphweli, Director at the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University.

  • The last two years have had significant dips and rises in the demand for oil

  • Mamphweli says economic growth is the key to lower fuel prices

© kodda/123rf.com
© kodda/123rf.com

In 2022 we saw a significant rise in oil prices as Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to a war that disrupted global supply chains.

When that war started, nobody knew where the world was going in terms of oil demand.

Sampson Mamphweli, director at the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University

Any drastic event can shift oil prices, as we saw in 2021 when demand was very low compared to last year's jump.

However, we can look at certain factors to get an idea.

Look at the rand/dollar exchange rate and inflation to predict prices for the year, suggests Mamphweli.

If we see economic growth, we will see lower fuel prices, he says.

If we grow our economy then the rand/dollar exchange rate improves and we are able to reap the benefits... South Africans need to work together to try and grow the economy.

Sampson Mamphweli, director at the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University

He added that the global demand for oil has remained consistent which means the price is unlikely to fluctuate too much.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




