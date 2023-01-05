The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala
Leading the way on the Midday Report today is the ANC's decision to brush the Phala Phala scandal under the carpet.
With the ANC's 55th conference about to reconvene, the ruling party's newly-elected secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, has made it clear the Phala Phala scandal is not on the agenda. The scandal, which centers around President Cyril Ramaphosa, would not be broached at any point during the ANC's conference, with Mbalula stating that the national executive committee would deal with it “as and when there is a need to do so”.
Tshidi Madia, sitting in for Mandy Wiener, spoke with political analyst Rebone Tau about the party's decision.
So this shows that the ANC in its approach is forever inward looking. They say things and do things differently. And the question is, why does the ANC continue to have an integrity committee if that integrity committee, whatever they say, is not binding or the issues are never dealt with?Rebone Tau, Political Analyst
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- ANC Wreath laying ceremony in Free State ahead of January 8 celebrations
- Petrol and diesel prices set to drop
- Nurses Unions lack confidence in the Department of Infrastructure to make repairs to parts of the Tambo Memorial Hospital
- E-tolls have been scrapped; Motorists who have been paying are to be paid back
- The City of Cape Town intends to be more energy secure in 2023
- Nelson Mandela documentary coming to Netflix
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala
Source : @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
