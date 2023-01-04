



Tshidi Madia interviews Annaline Van Der Poel, COO at Debt Rescue.

The price of petrol reached a high of R26.09 in July 2022

Picture: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

South Africans have one less thing to stress about in January.

Both grades of petrol have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less.

95 unleaded petrol now costs R20.75 at the coast, down from a high of R26.09 in July 2022.

In total, over the last six months, the price of petrol has dropped by R5.34.

Generally, when the price of fuel increases, the cost of goods and services like food items and public transport almost always follows suit.

However, Van Der Poel explains that goods and services don't often become cheaper when the fuel price decreases.

A strange reality is that we've not seen a reduction in the goods we are buying... everything gets transported in South Africa... but we haven't seen significant reductions or any reductions at all. Annaline Van Der Poel, COO at Debt Rescue.

There are still a lot of items that are a lot more expensive than they were a year ago. Annaline Van Der Poel, COO at Debt Rescue.

We do know that it takes a couple of months for these effects to trickle through, so we'll have to see if this continues or at least remain at these lower rates, to see if maybe in the next three months, we start seeing some reductions... Annaline Van Der Poel, COO at Debt Rescue.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'