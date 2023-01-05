AI: 'It's not just coming for blue collar jobs; it's coming for ALL jobs'
John Perlman interviews Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.co.za.
As we enter a new year, new technology will be developed and made available to us.
RELATED: Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol?
One that has been around for a while and is constantly being updated is Artificial Intelligence (AI).
AI has mixed reviews – on the one hand people enjoy the way in which it's able to elevate our day-to-day lives, but on the other hand, many are worried that it could pose a threat and take away jobs.
Vermeulen stands firm in his belief that generative AI technology needs to be used with caution, as many mistakes have been made.
AI will soon replace copywriters, low-level lawyers, and other similar jobs.
This technology is potentially quite disruptive and it's not just coming for blue-collar jobs, it's coming for everybody's job.Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.co.za
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Pexels: Tara Winstead
More from Business
The Gizzu mini UPS (only R899) will keep the internet going during load shedding
At just R899, this UPS system will power your router (and a few other devices) when Eskom's load shedding strikes!Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert
Zain Johnson speaks to Hayley Parry, a money coach at Worth Financial Education.Read More
A third of all countries will be in recession in 2023, warns IMF
Many of the world's economies will contract in 2023, implying a tough year ahead for South Africa.Read More
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala
All the news you need to know.Read More
Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021
Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil importer China as it sees a steep rise in COVID infections in the country.Read More
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'
Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January.Read More
'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert
Motorists have had a happy new year, but what can we expect with fuel and oil prices going forward?Read More
'Schools MUST find ways to make uniforms affordable'
Some schools are forcing parents to buy from certain suppliers.Read More