AI: 'It's not just coming for blue collar jobs; it's coming for ALL jobs'





John Perlman interviews Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.co.za.

As we enter a new year, new technology will be developed and made available to us.

Artificial intelligence

RELATED: Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol?

One that has been around for a while and is constantly being updated is Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI has mixed reviews – on the one hand people enjoy the way in which it's able to elevate our day-to-day lives, but on the other hand, many are worried that it could pose a threat and take away jobs.

Vermeulen stands firm in his belief that generative AI technology needs to be used with caution, as many mistakes have been made.

AI will soon replace copywriters, low-level lawyers, and other similar jobs.

This technology is potentially quite disruptive and it's not just coming for blue-collar jobs, it's coming for everybody's job. Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.co.za

Scroll up to listen to the interview.