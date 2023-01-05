'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela
*Live to Lead is a Nelson Mandela Foundation project created and directed by Geoff Blackwell.
*The documentary is executively produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
*The film features interviews with South Africa’s national rugby captain, Siya Kolisi, and former Justice of the Constitutional Court, Albie Sachs.
Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, Live to Lead is a documentary, which highlights the fundamental values and principles that great leaders employ to motivate and inspire others to greatness.
Live to Lead is a Nelson Mandela Foundation project created and directed by Geoff Blackwell and executively produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The film features interviews with South Africa’s national rugby captain Siya Kolisi, who led the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2019.
Another prominent South African who shares his inspiring story is anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court, Albie Sachs.
Other notable leaders to feature in the documentary is former US Supreme Court Associate, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; climate change activist, Greta Thunberg and New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.
It's a project that's meant to ensure that leaders inspire, leaders lead. Leaders that at a critical time when we need them to be showing the way, they show up.Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
It's a project we are emphasising [that] leadership is not about titles, that you don't have to be a CEO. You don't have to be a journalist in a place. You can be a leader if you're a domestic worker. Anywhere you are stationed, you can be a leader.Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela
