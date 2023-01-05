Government to refund motorists who paid e-tolls
Tshidi Madia interviews EWN reporter Tamika Gounden.
Lesufi says individuals who paid e-toll fees will be refunded.
The announcement follows finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement last year during his mid-term budget speech.
17% of Gauteng drivers were e-toll compliant and are due to receive refunds.
Panayza says they will pay back the fees that 17% of the province's motorists paid, which amounts to R6.9 billion.Tamika Gounden – EWN reporter
As it stands, the South African National Road Agency (Sanral) is in an estimated R40 billion debt.
Sanral and government will develop a means to recover funds through a consultative process.
Panyanza yesterday actually did state that there will be alternative measures how to pay back this debt, but obviously motorists are fearing its them through tax revenue.Tamika Gounden – EWN reporter
Government has stated that funds might be recuperated through manual tolls and higher licencing fees.
Listen to the full audio above for more.