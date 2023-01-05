Share with care: posting school pics can make your child a kidnapping target





Africa Melane spoke to Cameron Robey, a security expert and private investigator.

Gauteng saw a spike in kidnapping cases last year .

Posting your child in uniform can make them a target for kidnappers.

While the first day of school is an exciting day for many parents, Robey warned that sharing pictures of your child in a distinctive uniform can make them an easy target for kidnappers.

He added that in 2022 there was a significant rise in the number of kidnappings, with 2 104 cases being reported in Gauteng compared to 796 in 2021.

He added that in cases of kidnapping in children, kidnappers are more likely to target private schools as the goal is often to make money.

While this does not mean you cannot share your child’s exciting milestones, you should take precautions to not reveal too much about which school they attend.

If you are going to post pictures maybe blur out the badge of the school. Cameron Robey, security expert and private investigator

Robey added that if your child’s school does have a very unique school uniform, play it safe and do not post them in it.

