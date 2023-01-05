'ANC's deficiency lies in mechanisms to implement policies' - Political analyst
Africa Melane spoke to Professor Dirk Kotze, political analyst.
-
The ANC was unable to settle all its business in the allotted five days in December.
-
Kotze said the biggest issue within the party is the mechanisms and motivations to implement their policies.
The party stated that it will take two days, to finalise all matters it was unable to during the December conference, such as deliberation on policy implementation.
According to Kotze, when it comes to addressing the issues in our country, he believes that there is an understanding of the issues, but they do not always take the most effective approach to fix them.
Take for example energy. Many people believe there must be a more forceful approach towards a partnership between the private and public sectors. The interest of Eskom as a monopoly within the energy sector - that should be addressed and it should be changed or amended.Dirk Kotze, political analyst
He added that when it comes to service delivery issues he believes that the ANC, particularly the more senior members, understands the core issues. But he says there is a lack of urgency when it comes to what happens on the ground and how to address it.
I would say that the main deficiency in the ANC set up is that there are simply not enough mechanisms and enough motivation in order to make their policies successful.Dirk Kotze, political analyst
Kotze said he thinks the party needs to adopt a less ideological approach and focus more on the basic issues that must be tackled.
He added that there has been a public shift away from the ANC and the party has the challenge of trying to the public's perception.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
