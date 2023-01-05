Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
GP working tirelessly to place pupils for 2023 academic year Around 2 000 Gauteng pupils still have not been placed for the 2023 academic year. 5 January 2023 3:30 PM
'Charismatic leaders take advantage of people's socio-economic desperation' Some religious organisations exploit South Africans in need of financial solutions, says Unisa professor Derrick Mashau. 5 January 2023 2:21 PM
Mamelodi floods: 'People should not occupy land that is unsafe' The South African Local Government Association (Salga) says people should caution against living on unsafe land. 5 January 2023 1:37 PM
View all Local
9 years of State Capture can't be equated with the impact of apartheid - Niehaus The former ANC spokesperson says the mistakes made by Zuma's administration are incomparable to apartheid. 5 January 2023 10:24 AM
One year later, and Parliament is still gutted. Why it's taking so long... Monday marked one year since Parliament went up in flames, and there are still so many questions that need answers. 5 January 2023 6:15 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala All the news you need to know. 5 January 2023 4:13 AM
View all Politics
The Gizzu mini UPS (only R899) will keep the internet going during load shedding At just R899, this UPS system will power your router (and a few other devices) when Eskom's load shedding strikes! 5 January 2023 10:47 AM
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday. 5 January 2023 10:13 AM
AI: 'It's not just coming for blue collar jobs; it's coming for ALL jobs' Artificial Intelligence is the future, but will it turbo-charge the unemployment rate? 5 January 2023 8:13 AM
View all Business
L'Oréal reveals new motorised lipstick for those with reduced mobility Beauty giant, L'Oréal, revealed its new automated lipstick applicator for people with challenged mobility on Thursday. 5 January 2023 3:26 PM
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments. 5 January 2023 2:04 PM
7 most explosive social media moments that happened in 2022 (& how they ended) 2022 marked a year of notable conflicts that caused a stir on the internet, hopefully 2023 will be a bit less chaotic. 5 January 2023 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments. 5 January 2023 2:04 PM
'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. 5 January 2023 10:56 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. 3 January 2023 11:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine. 5 January 2023 12:56 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn't seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city's municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC. 3 January 2023 7:46 AM
View all Opinion
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms

5 January 2023 10:13 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Competition Commission
National Association of School Governing Bodies
school uniform
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.

Africa Melane interviews Khanyisa Qobo of the Competition Competition.

Having competitive suppliers for school uniform procurement might offer relief to parents, according to the Competition Commission.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi inspected and closed two illegal schools in Ivory Park on 8 October 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi inspected and closed two illegal schools in Ivory Park on 8 October 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

There should be competitive procurement and contracts should be renewable and not evergreen.

Khanyisa Qobo, Head of advocacy - Competition Commission

Qobo advises parents to lodge complaints of excessive uniform prices to the commission and school governing bodies.

Parents can lodge complaints to us, and I would also encourage them to engage with the department on some of these issues.

Khanyisa Qobo, Head of advocacy - Competition Commission

On Wednesday, the general secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies, Matakanye Matakanye, urged members to have total control over dissolving evergreen contracts between suppliers and schools, using the national guidelines.

Scroll above to listen to the interview.




