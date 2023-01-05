



If you didn't already know, Mzansi seals are going... BOS!

Beachgoers in Cape Town are shocked to see animals doing... well, animalistic things.

RELATED: [WATCH] BABY SEAL ATTACKS YOUNG BOY AND AMERICAN ACTRESS ON CLIFTON 4TH

While some Capetonians are laughing at this moment, others are terrified of experiencing the same thing.

Whichever side of the coin you fall on, animals charging humans can sometimes be REALLY funny.

Here's what we mean:

1) Bend it like Beckh... hippo

2) 21 Jump Street

3) Animals who are MUCH better at April fools than we are

4) Monkey see, monkey gropes

5) We all fall down...

6) Final destination: Animals finally take over

Did you have a good laugh?

Next time, when you feel afraid of animals — remember, they're afraid of us too.

Experts say that animals have an innate reflex to bite, scratch or hiss at strangers as a result of fear and anxiety.

Don't believe us?

Check out how these animals respond to strangers (and sometimes family).

Yip! Animal anxiety is a real thing, so always be calm and non-aggressive when approaching them (they're scared of you too).

So, whether they're causing havoc on Clifton 4th and going viral on TikTok — we can't help, but love them anyway.

And sometimes, we want to be just like them...

Now, we'll leave you with something unrelated, but totally CUTE!

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans