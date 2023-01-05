[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans
If you didn't already know, Mzansi seals are going... BOS!
Beachgoers in Cape Town are shocked to see animals doing... well, animalistic things.
While some Capetonians are laughing at this moment, others are terrified of experiencing the same thing.
Whichever side of the coin you fall on, animals charging humans can sometimes be REALLY funny.
Here's what we mean:
1) Bend it like Beckh... hippo
@keeranlopchanofficial Angry bull rhino gives chase to players in football ground #Chitwanrhino #Wildrhino #chitwannationalparknepal #fyp #adventure #explore ♬ оригинальный звук - by.bigmenov
2) 21 Jump Street
@theselflovemovement 😂😂😂 She was out of there ! #fypシ #foryoupage #dogchase #ChewyChattyPets ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell
3) Animals who are MUCH better at April fools than we are
@luckcjz88 Animal & Human#funnyvideos #happy ♬ 原聲 - Johnson Chen
4) Monkey see, monkey gropes
@whatstrendingonline A monkey gropes a lady while she is on vacation (credit: theangelsgaines) #funnyvideos #funnyvideo #funnyvid #funnyvideoscomedy #fyp #viral #viralvideo #trendy #trending #funnyanimals #funnyanimal #funnytiktok #funnymoments #funnytiktok #funnytiktokvideos #vacation ♬ original sound - Whatstrendingonline
5) We all fall down...
@jacobelix #animal #animalvshumans #funny #goat ♬ Originalton - Jacobelix
6) Final destination: Animals finally take over
Did you have a good laugh?
Next time, when you feel afraid of animals — remember, they're afraid of us too.
Experts say that animals have an innate reflex to bite, scratch or hiss at strangers as a result of fear and anxiety.
Don't believe us?
Check out how these animals respond to strangers (and sometimes family).
@augustboyla #pets #cats #funnyvideo #catsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #catlover ♬ Happy Laughing - Sound Effect
@dogtrainerofficial Working with fearful and anxious dogs #dogtraining #drtom #dogtrainer #doganxiety #separationanxiety #fearfuldog #adoptme #rescuedog #rescue ♬ original sound - Sam Hoke | Dog Trainer
@blondebeauty_93 #SummerMashup #WelcomeBack #tiktokfamous #bird #parrotsoftiktok #wtf #funny #scared #baby #sunday #cleveland ♬ Originalton - Raphael
Yip! Animal anxiety is a real thing, so always be calm and non-aggressive when approaching them (they're scared of you too).
So, whether they're causing havoc on Clifton 4th and going viral on TikTok — we can't help, but love them anyway.
And sometimes, we want to be just like them...
@drmollysays If animals were humans: the German Shepherd #SplashSummerVibe #CatchChobaniOatmilk #petsoftiktok #animalsoftiktok #funnypets #dogs #germanshepherd #gsdoftiktok #gsd #funnygsd #veterinary #vethumor #vetmed ♬ We Didn't Start the Fire - Billy Joel
Now, we'll leave you with something unrelated, but totally CUTE!
@weibangzhu69 I think it's human #greenscreenvideo #funny #funnyvideos #foryou #cat #animals #pets #dance ♬ orijinal ses - like the creator
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans
