



Jeremy van Wyk interviews Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson, Carl Niehaus.

Carl Niehaus at the Estcourt Magistrates Court on Monday, 16 May 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Niehaus, a member of the ANC for 43 years, acknowledges the damage politicians have caused South Africa.

It is true politicians have messed this country up. Carl Niehaus, National Spokesperson - Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association

He says the fixation on the nine years of State Capture over the years of apartheid rule is selective morality over criminality.

Anyone who tries to tell me that state capture reached an apex, or was actually coming out of the nine years of the Zuma administration, doesn’t know the history of this country. Carl Niehaus, National Spokesperson - Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association

Niehaus agrees that State Capture must be addressed but not, he says, selectively like the Zondo Commission.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 9 years of State Capture can’t be equated with the impact of apartheid - Niehaus