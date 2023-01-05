Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL)





Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Ronaldo recently signed a contract with the Saudi Arabian team .

He mistakenly said he was in South Africa rather than Saudi Arabia at a press conference.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia. Picture: Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN

Ronaldo departed from his previous team, Manchester United, shortly after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan where he spoke out against the club.

His new contract with Al Nassr, which is considered to be one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, was confirmed on 30 December 2022.

The player reportedly signed a multi-million-dollar contract with the team that should take him to 2025.

At Ronaldo’s first press conference for the team, he made the statement that his career was not over now that he was in South Africa, about 6000km away from where he was sitting.

I am just thinking, for $200 million a year, his payment will be $560 thousand a day, he does not know which side his bread is buttered and that is probably not a good thing. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

While he might seem to be dreaming about heading to our SA, his salary does seem a bit out of our budget.

Listen to the audio above for more.