The Gizzu mini UPS (only R899) will keep the internet going during load shedding
The Gizzu mini 800mah UPS is probably the best investment I've made in the past year.
Since the onset of the pandemic, working from home (WFH) has become a lot more common, so having a reliable internet connection is of utmost importance.
Unfortunately, Eskom's unreliable electricity supply makes WFH a real challenge.
With South Africans looking for alternative power solutions, Gizzu has developed exceptional quality products to help make load shedding a little more bearable.
Gizzu been around since 2017, but it's really been in the last year that its products have been flying off the shelves, thanks largely to Eskom's inability to keep the lights on.
I only use it to power my router, but this dual-voltage DC UPS allows you to power various other devices from IP cameras to cordless home phones and even your cell phone during a blackout.
It features 4 high-capacity lithium-ion batteries for a total of 8800mAh battery power capacity, giving you approximately eight hours of backup power during load shedding.
Bear in mind that battery life may vary, depending on applications, power management settings, number of devices being used, and features utilised.
Lithium-ion batteries are smaller and more powerful than other batteries and stand up well to repeated charging.
The device cannot overcharge (or over-discharge) and has short circuit protection.
Online retailer Takealot has sold a ton of these devices, with loads of reviews, most extremely favourable.
Of the 1503 reviews, 1287 reviewers (85%!) gave it a five-star rating. Not bad at all.
At just R899, I highly recommend this product, and if, like me, you can't survive without an internet connection, then the Gizzu mini 800mah UPS is your saviour.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Gizzu mini UPS (only R899) will keep the internet going during load shedding
