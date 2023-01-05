Hope SA Foundation calls for assistance to aid Boksburg explosion victims





Africa Melane interviews Namritha Sivsanker, CEO of Hope SA Foundation.

The Hope SA Foundation is calling on South Africans to assist the victims of the December Boksburg explosion.

Sivsanker says people can contact the organisation if they have donations .

The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

We are in need of much more assistance to continue our work. Namritha Sivsanker, CEO of Hope SA Foundation

Tambo Memorial Hospital also suffered in the aftermath of the explosion in Boksburg.

Parts of the hospital were damaged when a gas tanker exploded near the facility on Christmas eve.

The hospital's CEO Zenzo Ndabula says the damage affected their crucial departments.

Ndabula added that 11 healthcare workers are among the deceased.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.