Mamelodi floods: 'People should not occupy land that is unsafe'

Sema says residents were warned about the dangers of settling on low-lying land in 2016.

The affected area is situated very close to the Moretele River, which is prone to flooding.

We would like to caution Gauteng resident that the occupation of suitable and unsuitable land is dangerous, illegal and a punishable offence. Tahir Sema, Salga Spokesperson

According to Sema, an estimated 15 000 residents have been displaced by devastating floods in Tswhane.

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements and the City of Tshwane have provided temporary shelter and relocation plans are in progress.

The department will also hire 500 people for two months to assist communities with physical relocation processes, erecting structures and the moving of furniture and assets. The individuals will be spread across identified informal settlements in Emfuleni, Midvaal, Mogale City, Rand West, City of Johannesburg and the City of Tshwane.

