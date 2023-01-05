Mamelodi floods: 'People should not occupy land that is unsafe'
Thabo Shole-Mashao interviewed Tahir Sema from Salga.
Sema says residents were warned about the dangers of settling on low-lying land in 2016.
The affected area is situated very close to the Moretele River, which is prone to flooding.
We would like to caution Gauteng resident that the occupation of suitable and unsuitable land is dangerous, illegal and a punishable offence.Tahir Sema, Salga Spokesperson
According to Sema, an estimated 15 000 residents have been displaced by devastating floods in Tswhane.
The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements and the City of Tshwane have provided temporary shelter and relocation plans are in progress.
The department will also hire 500 people for two months to assist communities with physical relocation processes, erecting structures and the moving of furniture and assets. The individuals will be spread across identified informal settlements in Emfuleni, Midvaal, Mogale City, Rand West, City of Johannesburg and the City of Tshwane.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio for more.
Source : @ArriveAlive/Twitter
More from Local
GP working tirelessly to place pupils for 2023 academic year
Around 2 000 Gauteng pupils still have not been placed for the 2023 academic year.Read More
'Charismatic leaders take advantage of people's socio-economic desperation'
Some religious organisations exploit South Africans in need of financial solutions, says Unisa professor Derrick Mashau.Read More
Hope SA Foundation calls for assistance to aid Boksburg explosion victims
The death toll from the Boksburg blast that happened on Christmas Eve has now risen to 37.Read More
Ordinary motorists may NEVER park in loading bay zones – you will be fined
John Maytham interviews Iegshaan Dyson, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson.Read More
Stage 4 load shedding implemented until Friday morning
Stage 4 load shedding will continue until 5am on Friday, after which stage 3 would be implemented until 4pm.Read More
9 years of State Capture can’t be equated with the impact of apartheid - Niehaus
The former ANC spokesperson says the mistakes made by Zuma’s administration are incomparable to apartheid.Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
'ANC's deficiency lies in mechanisms to implement policies' - Political analyst
The hybrid meeting to conclude the unfinished business from the ANC Electoral Conference is set to start on Thursday.Read More
One year later, and Parliament is still gutted. Why it's taking so long...
Monday marked one year since Parliament went up in flames, and there are still so many questions that need answers.Read More
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala
All the news you need to know.Read More