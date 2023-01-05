Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops





John Maytham interviews Adam Gilchrist, a foreign correspondent.

Russia says 89 of its soldiers died in Makiivka for defying the ban on cellphones.

Speaking to CNN, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told the media that the main cause for their soldiers being killed is the result of the use of widespread cellphones.

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Gilchrist said that Ukrainian soldiers used GPS to trace the soldiers.

There were lot of Russian soldiers in a temporary barracks in Makiivka who were phoning home on New Year’s Eve. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

Ukrainians were monitoring GPS activity, identified where they were, and attacked and Moscow confirmed that 89 Russian soldiers were killed. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

Scroll above to listen to the full interview on other stories making headlines.