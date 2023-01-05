Stage 4 load shedding implemented until Friday morning
JOHANNESBURG - Delays in returning a number of generating units to service has resulted in stage 4 load shedding having to be implemented from 4pm.
Eskom said stage 4 load shedding would continue until 5am on Friday morning, after which stage 3 would be implemented until 4pm on Friday afternoon.
This will be repeated until Sunday morning.
A generating unit each at Arnot, Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Matla and two units at Majuba power station forced the escalation in load shedding stages, the power utility explained.
“We currently have 6 014MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 278MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays in returning generators to service,” spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in a statement.
Consumers were urged to reduce their electricity usage.
This article first appeared on EWN : Stage 4 load shedding implemented until Friday morning
More from Local
GP working tirelessly to place pupils for 2023 academic year
Around 2 000 Gauteng pupils still have not been placed for the 2023 academic year.Read More
'Charismatic leaders take advantage of people's socio-economic desperation'
Some religious organisations exploit South Africans in need of financial solutions, says Unisa professor Derrick Mashau.Read More
Mamelodi floods: 'People should not occupy land that is unsafe'
The South African Local Government Association (Salga) says people should caution against living on unsafe land.Read More
Hope SA Foundation calls for assistance to aid Boksburg explosion victims
The death toll from the Boksburg blast that happened on Christmas Eve has now risen to 37.Read More
Ordinary motorists may NEVER park in loading bay zones – you will be fined
John Maytham interviews Iegshaan Dyson, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson.Read More
9 years of State Capture can’t be equated with the impact of apartheid - Niehaus
The former ANC spokesperson says the mistakes made by Zuma’s administration are incomparable to apartheid.Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
'ANC's deficiency lies in mechanisms to implement policies' - Political analyst
The hybrid meeting to conclude the unfinished business from the ANC Electoral Conference is set to start on Thursday.Read More
One year later, and Parliament is still gutted. Why it's taking so long...
Monday marked one year since Parliament went up in flames, and there are still so many questions that need answers.Read More
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala
All the news you need to know.Read More