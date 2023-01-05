GP working tirelessly to place pupils for 2023 academic year





Ray White spoke to Gauteng Education Spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

A survey by NIDS-CRAM showed that 700,000 pupils dropped out during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Department of Basic Education said only 46,000 pupils did not return to school. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The department says – through the allocation of mobile units - it is working tirelessly to increase capacity in "highly pressured" areas.

All inland schools, including Gauteng, will open on 11 January.

Some of the more "pressured" areas according to Mabona are Olifantsfontein, Roodepoort and Akasia in Pretoria.

We are hopeful that the alternative spaces that we are giving parents will then accept and take them. Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.