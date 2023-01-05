GP working tirelessly to place pupils for 2023 academic year
Ray White spoke to Gauteng Education Spokesperson, Steve Mabona.
The department says – through the allocation of mobile units - it is working tirelessly to increase capacity in "highly pressured" areas.
All inland schools, including Gauteng, will open on 11 January.
Some of the more "pressured" areas according to Mabona are Olifantsfontein, Roodepoort and Akasia in Pretoria.
We are hopeful that the alternative spaces that we are giving parents will then accept and take them.Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
'Charismatic leaders take advantage of people's socio-economic desperation'
Some religious organisations exploit South Africans in need of financial solutions, says Unisa professor Derrick Mashau.Read More
Mamelodi floods: 'People should not occupy land that is unsafe'
The South African Local Government Association (Salga) says people should caution against living on unsafe land.Read More
Hope SA Foundation calls for assistance to aid Boksburg explosion victims
The death toll from the Boksburg blast that happened on Christmas Eve has now risen to 37.Read More
Ordinary motorists may NEVER park in loading bay zones – you will be fined
John Maytham interviews Iegshaan Dyson, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson.Read More
Stage 4 load shedding implemented until Friday morning
Stage 4 load shedding will continue until 5am on Friday, after which stage 3 would be implemented until 4pm.Read More
9 years of State Capture can’t be equated with the impact of apartheid - Niehaus
The former ANC spokesperson says the mistakes made by Zuma’s administration are incomparable to apartheid.Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
'ANC's deficiency lies in mechanisms to implement policies' - Political analyst
The hybrid meeting to conclude the unfinished business from the ANC Electoral Conference is set to start on Thursday.Read More
One year later, and Parliament is still gutted. Why it's taking so long...
Monday marked one year since Parliament went up in flames, and there are still so many questions that need answers.Read More
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala
All the news you need to know.Read More