L’Oréal reveals new motorised lipstick for those with reduced mobility
Under its brand, Lancôme, the company will pilot 'HAPTA' - the first handheld, super-precise computerised makeup applicator specifically designed to assist people with disabilities.
It unveiled the lipstick at CES 2023 on Thursday, which is considered the most influential tech event in the world.
Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of the L’Oréal Groupe says: “For L’Oréal, the future of beauty is inclusive. And this future will be made more accessible by technology.”
L’Oréal and California-based health-tech company Verily collaborated to create the auto-lipstick applicator. It uses multiple sensors and machine learning technology that was originally designed to help users with decreased mobility and motor skills to use a spoon to feed themselves.
The innovative beauty device comes with a magnetic attachment that allows for 360 degrees rotation and 180 degrees flexion. It also features customisable attachments to assist with precise application. The rechargeable device takes three hours to charge and is good for 10 or more applications.
Source : https://www.loreal.com/en/videos/hapta/testimonial-janira/
