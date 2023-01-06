Killarney Raceway has a future beyond motorsport following new lease agreement
-
Killarney International raceway is the oldest motorsport facility in South Africa.
-
The facility has been hosting motorsport events for 75 years.
-
The new agreement will allow the Western Province Motor Club, which operates the facility to plan and commence with investment in its infrastructure and events.
The City of Cape Town has signed a new lease for the country's oldest motorsport circuit.
The Killarney International Raceway, which has been operating as a motorsport facility for 75 years, is the most used multi-purpose event venue in Cape Town with a pre-Covid total of 200 events per year.
It hosts a range of motor and motorcycling events, and also non-motorised sporting events such as cycling, duathlons and marathons.
According to the City of Cape Town, Killarney contributes R357 million to Cape Town's economy while supporting an extensive industry and thousands of jobs in race manufacturing, trading, servicing, repairs, parts and accessories.
It adds that the agreement allows the Western Province Motor Club, which operates the facility, to plan and commence with investment in its infrastructure and events that will further boost the local economy and job opportunities.
Greg Mills, board member of Motorsport South Africa says this is a major boost for motorsport in Cape Town and South Africa.
This is now the opportunity to develop it into something else, beyond just a motorsport facility.Greg Mills, board member of Motorsport South Africa.
Motor racing is not just about the sport itself, it's about the economy around it.Greg Mills, board member of Motorsport South Africa.
Historic motorsport alone is a $30 billion global industry. Motor racing alone is $160 billion global industry, with about a million-and-a-half jobs, so what we're going to position Killarney to do is get a bigger slice of that.Greg Mills, board member of Motorsport South Africa.
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Killarney Raceway has a future beyond motorsport following new lease agreement
More from Business
Money on your mind? 5 tips to help you make better financial decisions in 2023
The Smart Woman author says financial freedom is being able to choose what you can do with your money, without consequence.Read More
The Gizzu mini UPS (only R899) will keep the internet going during load shedding
At just R899, this UPS system will power your router (and a few other devices) when Eskom's load shedding strikes!Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
AI: 'It's not just coming for blue collar jobs; it's coming for ALL jobs'
Artificial Intelligence is the future, but will it turbo-charge the unemployment rate?Read More
Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert
Zain Johnson speaks to Hayley Parry, a money coach at Worth Financial Education.Read More
A third of all countries will be in recession in 2023, warns IMF
Many of the world's economies will contract in 2023, implying a tough year ahead for South Africa.Read More
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala
All the news you need to know.Read More
Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021
Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil importer China as it sees a steep rise in COVID infections in the country.Read More
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'
Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January.Read More